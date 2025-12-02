Wacker Neuson Confirms Talks On Acquisition Of Major Stake Or Takeover By Doosan Bobcat

(RTTNews) - Wacker Neuson SE has confirmed that its Executive Board is in advanced discussions with Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding the possible acquisition of a majority stake in Wacker Neuson as well as a public takeover of Wacker Neuson by Doosan Bobcat.

Doosan Bobcat is considering acquiring shares amounting to approximately 63% of Wacker Neuson's share capital from major shareholders and launching a public takeover offer in the form of an all-cash offer to all remaining Wacker Neuson shareholders.

The company said that at present it cannot predict whether the sale of shares by the major shareholders or a public takeover offer will actually take place.

Wacker Neuson will inform the capital markets and the public of any further developments in accordance with legal requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.