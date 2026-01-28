Wacker Chemie Preliminary 2025 EBITDA Declines

(RTTNews) - Wacker Chemie (WCH.DE) reported that, according to preliminary figures, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was some 430 million euros, down 42 percent from previous year. The company said the decrease was due not only to lower volumes and prices, but also to lower plant-utilization rates. EBITDA excluding special effects was around 530 million euros, 29 percent below the prior-year figure. Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT was negative around 180 million euros. Net result for 2025 is projected to be loss of 800 million euros, after valuation adjustments of around 600 million euros. Sales were around 5.49 billion euros, 4 percent less than prior year.

The company noted that the declines were mainly due to lower capacity utilization rates in all divisions, lower volumes and prices in some cases, as well as negative currency effects.

Wacker Chemie will publish its outlook for 2026, together with its Annual Report, on March 11, 2026.

At last close, Wacker Chemie was trading at 71.70 euros, down 2.8%.

