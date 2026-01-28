Markets

Wacker Chemie Preliminary 2025 EBITDA Declines

January 28, 2026 — 01:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wacker Chemie (WCH.DE) reported that, according to preliminary figures, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was some 430 million euros, down 42 percent from previous year. The company said the decrease was due not only to lower volumes and prices, but also to lower plant-utilization rates. EBITDA excluding special effects was around 530 million euros, 29 percent below the prior-year figure. Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT was negative around 180 million euros. Net result for 2025 is projected to be loss of 800 million euros, after valuation adjustments of around 600 million euros. Sales were around 5.49 billion euros, 4 percent less than prior year.

The company noted that the declines were mainly due to lower capacity utilization rates in all divisions, lower volumes and prices in some cases, as well as negative currency effects.

Wacker Chemie will publish its outlook for 2026, together with its Annual Report, on March 11, 2026.

At last close, Wacker Chemie was trading at 71.70 euros, down 2.8%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.