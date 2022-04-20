Wabtec To Buy Trimble's Beena Vision

(RTTNews) - Freight and transit rail supplier Wabtec Corporation (WAB) on Wednesday announced its decision to acquire Trimble's Beena Vision, an automated vision- based wayside inspection systems maker for the railroad industry.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"TrackIQ's sensor-based systems and Beena Vision's technologies combine to produce an industry-leading suite of wayside inspection solutions. These solutions enable our customers to monitor the health of their rolling stock assets, which allows them to realize reductions in maintenance costs, safety incidents and to increase fleet availability for revenue generation," said Nalin Jain, President of Wabtec's Digital Electronics business.

