Markets
WAB

Wabtec Prices Public Offering Of $1.250 Bln Of Senior Notes

May 20, 2025 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) announced that it has priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.900% Senior Notes due 2030 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2035.

The Notes will be guaranteed by each of Wabtec's current and future subsidiaries that guarantee its indebtedness under its credit agreements or any other debt of Wabtec or any other guarantor.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears. The 2030 Notes will mature on May 29, 2030, and the 2035 Notes will mature on May 29, 2035, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

Wabtec noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of its outstanding 3.200% Senior Notes due 2025 at maturity, which is scheduled to occur on June 15, 2025, and the funding of a portion of the purchase price of its pending acquisition of the Inspection Technologies division of Evident Corporation and related fees and expenses.

The company expects to close sale of the Notes on May 29, 2025.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.