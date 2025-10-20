Wabtec Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 22, 2025, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s third-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward 0.44% in the past 60 days to $2.27 per share. Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings implies a 13.5% upside from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for sales (currently pegged at $2.88 billion) suggests an 8.1% uptick from the year-ago actual.

Wabtec has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), the average beat being 5.4%.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced WAB's Q3 Performance

We expect Wabtec's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. Our estimate for Freight revenues is pegged at $2 billion, which implies 7.8% growth from the prior-year reported figure. Meanwhile, we expect Transit revenues of $776.4 million, indicating 5.9% growth from the prior-year reported figure. The Freight segment is likely to have delivered a strong performance, driven by increased demand for services and components. Meanwhile, the Transit segment is anticipated to have benefited from robust sales in the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturing channels.

On the contrary, the rise in operating expenses, coupled with ongoing supply-chain and tariff-related disruptions, is likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom-line performance in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says About WAB

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Wabtec this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.

Wabtec has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Highlights of WAB’s Q2 Results

Wabtec reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $2.27, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18. The bottom line improved 15.8% year over year due to higher sales, operating margin expansion and benefits from share repurchases.

Revenues of $2.71 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion. However, the top line grew 2.3% year over year due to higher sales in the Transit segment.

