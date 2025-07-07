Markets
WAB

Wabtec To Acquire Frauscher For EUR 675 Mln In Cash

July 07, 2025 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB), a company commonly known as Wabtec, that provides technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Frauscher Sensor Technology Group for an enterprise value of 675 million euros in cash.

The deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBIT margins, adjusted earnings per share in the first year, and ROIC over time. The purchase price represents a 12.4x multiple of projected 2025 EBITDA, factoring in expected cost synergies over three years.

According to the statement, the acquisition boosts Wabtec's Digital Intelligence unit by adding complementary railway signaling technologies and positions the company for faster, profitable growth.

Frauscher is projected to generate about 145 million euros in revenue in 2025, with growth anticipated to outpace Wabtec's average over the next five years.

This strategic acquisition enhances Wabtec's Digital Intelligence portfolio and deepens its presence in the fast-growing railway signaling market.

The acquisition supports the company's long-term goal of advancing innovation, productivity, safety, and reliability for customers, while safeguarding critical assets, infrastructure, and global supply chains.

In the pre-market trading, Wabtec is 0.02% lesser at $214.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.