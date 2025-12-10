WABC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.71, changing hands as high as $48.99 per share. WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WABC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.835 per share, with $57.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.83.

