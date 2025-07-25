Wabash Posts 17% Revenue Drop in Q2

Key Points - Revenue (GAAP) of $458.8 million for Q2 2025 beat the analyst estimate by 5.8%, but was down 16.7% from the prior year.

- Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $(0.15) for Q2 2025 surpassed estimates, outperforming the forecast by $0.19 per share.

- Management cut its full-year 2025 revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EPS outlook again, citing weaker industry demand and a $5 million legal expense in Q2 2025.

Wabash (NYSE:WNC), a leading manufacturer of trailers, truck bodies, and transportation solutions, released its Q2 2025 earnings on July 25, 2025. The most notable news was that both revenue (GAAP) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS, non-GAAP) beat reduced Wall Street estimates. Revenue (GAAP) reached $458.8 million, surpassing the consensus GAAP estimate of $433.8 million, while adjusted non-GAAP EPS was $(0.15), ahead of the $(0.34) non-GAAP forecast loss. Year-over-year, however, results declined sharply in both sales and profitability. Management revised its full-year guidance lower, reflecting demand uncertainty and ongoing margin pressure, and classified the period as a tough quarter amid a deep cyclical slump.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.15) $(0.34) $0.64 (123.4 %) Revenue (GAAP) $458.8 million $433.775 million $550.6 million (16.7 %) Gross Profit $41.4 million $89.7 million (53.8 %) Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income $(0.1) million $43.8 million -100.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $16.3 million $61.9 million (73.7 %)

Company Overview and Business Focus

Wabash (NYSE:WNC) is a North American leader in the design and production of trailers, truck bodies, and related equipment for freight transportation. Its primary customers include trucking companies, freight carriers, and shippers who rely on specialized equipment to move goods across the continent.

The company recently shifted its focus to balancing equipment sales with services and parts, seeking steadier revenues in an industry that is highly cyclical. Key to its business are strong customer relationships, ongoing product innovation like its EcoNex™ insulated panels, and a growing aftermarket services division. Wabash continues to enhance operational efficiency through systems like the Wabash Management System (WMS) and builds resilience through acquisitions and technology-driven offerings.

Quarterly Performance and Segment Results

Results in Q2 2025 showed notable declines across core financial metrics, reflecting the broader slump in transportation equipment demand. Total revenue (GAAP) fell 16.7% compared to Q2 2024, while gross profit dropped 53.8%. The decrease in profitability resulted in a modest adjusted operating loss. Net loss to shareholders was $9.6 million (GAAP).

The Transportation Solutions segment, which includes trailers and truck bodies, was hit hardest. Segment revenue declined 19.7 % against the prior year. The operating margin contracted to 3.1 % from 11.4 % the year before. The company shipped 8,640 trailers in Q2 2025 (down 6.5%). 3,190 truck bodies (down 18.7% compared to Q2 2024). Segment gross profit margin fell to 7.1% from 15.0% a year earlier. This was a sign of negative operating leverage as shipments decreased.

In contrast, the Parts & Services segment, which includes aftermarket sales, installation, and support, showed rare resilience. Its revenue rose 8.8% versus Q2 2024. However, despite growth in sales, this segment also experienced margin pressure. with operating margin slipping to 15.2%, down from 22.0% last year. Management confirmed this business will likely finish 2025 with a high-teens EBITDA percentage, indicating ongoing focus on scaling services to offset equipment cycles.

An important one-time expense in Q2 2025 was a $5 million legal charge linked to a recent verdict. This legal liability, combined with sequential backlog declines (ending at $1.0 billion as of Q2 2025, down from $1.2 billion as of Q1 2025 and even more from a year ago), further weighed on industry confidence. Wabash declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, unchanged from the prior year.

Business Context and Strategic Directions

Wabash’s business depends on the broader freight and logistics cycle, which has seen reduced customer demand and delayed capital spending across the trailer industry in 2025. The company’s backlog shrank, reflecting this "wait-and-see" stance among customers and forecasts that 2025 shipment volumes will be below normal replacement levels. Management stated, "Industry forecasters have continued to revise their outlook downward, and recent updates now suggest that shipment volumes in 2025 will fall well below basic replacement demand."

Despite the downturn, progress in the Parts & Services division remains a central pillar of Wabash’s response to cyclicality. Initiatives like Trailers-as-a-Service, which bundles equipment, maintenance, data monitoring, and support services, continue to attract new customers. The company deployed over 1,000 trailers through this service by the end of Q1 2025, and ongoing technology partnerships are focused on digital equipment configuration and predictive parts stocking. These moves support customer retention, recurring revenues, and a more durable business model, even as core equipment demand remains weak.

Innovation in thermal technology, such as EcoNex panels used for better-insulated, lighter trailers, continues to position Wabash for long-term customer needs, especially as freight carriers look to cut energy and maintenance costs. Strategic acquisitions, including TrailerHawk for connected services, are aiming to differentiate its solutions portfolio.

Cost management was another focus during the period. Actions to contain selling, general, and administrative costs helped to partially limit profit erosion. However, negative free cash flow and rising concerns about liquidity and liabilities are now critical monitoring areas for both management and investors following sequential reductions in cash on hand and higher long-term debt.

Outlook and What to Watch Ahead

Management lowered its 2025 revenue guidance to approximately $1.6 billion, down from earlier expectations of $1.8 billion. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is forecast as a loss of $(1.30) to $(1.00), with a midpoint of $(1.15) for the full year, reflecting continued margin and demand pressures. These figures do not include the potential further impact of ongoing legal proceedings. No quantitative outlook was provided for free cash flow, but management expects breakeven or slightly negative results for FY2025 after adjusting for capital deployed in Trailers-as-a-Service.

Wabash did not adjust its dividend, which remains at $0.08 per share. As the company sets its sights on a potential industry upturn in 2026, key areas to watch include pace of new orders, profitability in Parts & Services, recovery in shipment volumes, and the outcome of legal appeals. Management described its outlook for 2026 as "cautiously optimistic" for a return to growth but underscored that near-term risks remain elevated given current market and legal uncertainty.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

