Wabash Partners with UP.Labs to Launch Venture Lab Focusing on AI-Driven Logistics Solutions

Wabash announces a partnership with UP.Labs to develop AI-driven startups enhancing logistics and aftermarket parts optimization.

Quiver AI Summary

Wabash, a leader in supply chain solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with UP.Labs to establish Wabash Venture Lab, which will focus on developing two AI-driven startups aimed at optimizing configuration workflows and aftermarket parts across Wabash's technology platforms. This initiative is part of Wabash's transformation strategy to enhance customer value and operational efficiency. The first venture will introduce an AI-powered tool to streamline the specification process for custom trailers and truck bodies, significantly improving quoting efficiency. The second venture aims to innovate the aftermarket industry through a predictive analytics platform for managing parts production and distribution. This collaboration is expected to bring faster and more effective solutions to Wabash’s operations and expand its digital capabilities for long-term growth. Initial product capabilities are anticipated later this year.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with UP.Labs to co-develop innovative startups aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer service.

Development of an AI-driven tool to streamline the specification process for trailers and truck bodies, potentially increasing manufacturing value chain efficiency.

Introduction of an intelligent software platform for aftermarket parts, utilizing predictive analytics to improve production, distribution, and pricing in real time.

The collaboration is set to deliver initial MVP capabilities later this year, indicating a fast-tracked innovation timeline for Wabash's offerings.

Potential Negatives

Wabash is relying on a partnership with UP.Labs for innovation rather than developing solutions in-house, which may imply limitations in their current internal capabilities.

The announcement does not provide concrete financial projections or expected outcomes from the partnerships, which could raise concerns about the effectiveness of these ventures.

The reliance on AI-driven solutions may highlight existing inefficiencies in their current processes, suggesting potential gaps in their current technology and operations.

FAQ

What is the Wabash Venture Lab partnership?

Wabash partnered with UP.Labs to co-develop the Wabash Venture Lab and two AI-focused startups for better logistics and supply chain solutions.

What are the objectives of the new AI-driven startups?

The startups aim to enhance configuration workflows and optimize aftermarket parts, improving customer service and operational efficiency across Wabash's platforms.

What technology does the first AI venture use?

The first startup leverages AI to streamline trailer and truck body specifications, providing real-time visualizations to facilitate quicker quoting processes.

How will Wabash's second venture benefit the aftermarket industry?

The second venture will use predictive analytics to improve the production, distribution, and pricing of aftermarket parts, increasing efficiency and revenue potential.

What is the expected timeline for the initial MVPs?

The minimum viable products (MVPs) for the startups are anticipated to be delivered later this year, in line with Wabash’s innovation strategy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WNC Insider Trading Activity

$WNC insiders have traded $WNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL N PETTIT (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,785

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $WNC stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Wabash (NYSE: WNC)





, a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, today announced a strategic partnership with UP.Labs, a pioneering corporate venture lab, to co-develop Wabash Venture Lab and two startups focused on enhancing configuration workflows and aftermarket parts optimization across Wabash’s technology platforms.





Initiated in fall 2024, the partnership is part of Wabash’s ongoing transformation strategy centered on long-term customer value, operational efficiency and sustainable growth. Wabash and UP.Labs are co-creating two AI-driven startups designed to simplify operations, elevate customer service, and enable smarter, faster decisions across Wabash’s extensive network of partners and customers. These ventures are reimagining the behind-the-scenes logistics infrastructure that quietly powers the products and services people depend on every day.





The first venture is a next-generation AI-powered tool that streamlines how customers and dealers specify made-to-order trailers and truck bodies. It intuitively guides users through the most relevant configuration options using real-time trade-off visualizations, dramatically reducing the time spent generating and reviewing quotes, and helping sales teams and customers move more quickly and confidently through the specification process.





Wabash expects this streamlined, top-of-funnel experience to unlock efficiencies across the entire manufacturing value chain, including production scheduling, supply planning and parts manufacturing. Acting as the connective tissue between CPQ, ERP, and CRM systems, the solution bridges critical feature and data gaps.





Wabash’s second venture is designed to transform the aftermarket industry with an intelligent software platform that uses predictive analytics to orchestrate the production, distribution and pricing of aftermarket parts in real time. Designed to unlock untapped value across fragmented supply chains, this innovation is poised to accelerate parts revenue and efficiency for Wabash.





The new software addresses an opportunity for OEMs with rapidly expanding parts and service operations, particularly those lacking robust intelligence across their supply chain or distribution networks. This includes mid-sized trailer manufacturers, engineered equipment makers, specialty vehicle OEMs, and emerging automotive brands who have struggled to meet rising demand with their existing systems.





“Our collaboration with UP.Labs gives us a faster and lower risk path to creating value for our customers and partners,” said Mike Pettit, chief growth officer at Wabash. “Rather than try to build the right solutions entirely in-house, we’re working with proven venture builders to co-create tools tailored to the needs of our business. From quoting trailers and truck bodies faster to ensuring the right parts are available when and where they’re needed, we’re unlocking smarter, more agile ways to enhance the customer experience and drive innovation.”









The UP.Labs model combines corporate expertise with entrepreneurial speed and agility to identify high-impact challenges and build bespoke startups powered by vertical AI and advanced analytics. For Wabash, this approach delivers faster access to breakthrough technologies purpose-built for its unique ecosystem and the ability to bring them to market quickly.





“Wabash has a clear vision for how to modernize industrial manufacturing,” said John Kuolt, UP.Labs CEO. “Together, we’re building ventures powered by advanced AI and deep industry expertise—solutions designed to solve real challenges for Wabash’s dealers and partners. Having worked with firms that are recognized leaders in their respective industries, including Porsche AG, Alaska Airlines and J.B. Hunt, we’re especially excited to bring our venture lab model into B2B manufacturing, where the products that drive global supply chains are built and where innovation at the system level can unlock enormous enterprise value.”





This partnership builds on Wabash’s broader business innovation strategy, which includes recent joint ventures behind Wabash Parts and Wabash Marketplace. Each initiative reflects the company’s commitment to moving faster, thinking differently and transforming the customer experience through a dynamic ecosystem of best-in-class partners.





The ventures are already in development with UP.Labs and expected to deliver initial MVP (minimum viable product) capabilities later this year. Over time, Wabash will have the opportunity to bring these startups fully into its ecosystem, expanding its digital capabilities in support of long-term growth.







About Wabash







Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at





onewabash.com





.







About UP.Labs







UP.Labs is a pioneering venture lab that leverages vertical AI and advanced analytics to build B2B software startups that transform legacy transportation and mobility firms. By convening world-class founders, investors and corporate partners, UP.Labs unlocks innovation for corporations who have the scale and resources but cannot do it on their own. This approach accelerates a cleaner, safer and more accessible future. To learn more visit





https://up.partners/labs/











Media Contact:







Dana Stelsel





Director, Communications





(765) 771-5766











dana.stelsel@onewabash.com





















Investor Relations:







Ryan Reed





Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations





(765) 490-5664











ryan.reed@onewabash.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.