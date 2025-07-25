Wabash National Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Wabash National Corp. (WNC) slashes its earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects a loss of $1.15 per share on revenues of $1.6 billion. Previously, the company expected a loss of $0.60 per share on revenues of $1.8 billion for the year.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report a loss of $0.75 per share on revenues of $1.71 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

