WA Kaolin Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

WA Kaolin Ltd. announced that all resolutions presented at their annual general meeting were successfully passed, reflecting robust shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the approval of significant placement facilities, indicating confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

