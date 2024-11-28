WA Kaolin Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

WA Kaolin Ltd. (AU:WAK) has released an update.
WA Kaolin Ltd. announced that all resolutions presented at their annual general meeting were successfully passed, reflecting robust shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the approval of significant placement facilities, indicating confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
