VZ Introduces 5G Network Slice Solution: Will it Boost Prospects?

Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ recently launched 5G Network Slice - Enhanced Internet. A leading-edge fixed wireless internet solution that gives customers supercharged uplink capacity, high performance, with no data caps.



Network slicing enables the creation of multiple virtual networks on a shared physical network and allows operators to offer parts of the same network to different customers based on their use cases. Each network slice is individually configured with its own security measures and latency settings, customized to meet the dynamic requirements of various types of applications.



For instance, the network requirements for IoT devices differ from smartphone applications. Automobile navigation, multiplayer online gaming or various AR/VR devices demand varying levels of network capabilities.



Verizon’s new 5G network slicing product offers 200 Mbps downlink and 45 Mbps uplink without data caps. The solution ensures reliable data transmission for AI inference models, computer vision, and machine learning applications. Consistent connectivity and high throughput effectively support cloud-based applications and large file transfer in real time.



As enterprises across industries rush to integrate AI and cloud across their operations, it is putting pressure on service providers’ existing network infrastructure. Verizon’s 5G network slicing solution provides a way to improve connectivity by optimizing network infrastructure utilization for different use cases. Rapid upload of high-resolution files and AI-generated content in the media industry, AI fleet management in logistics, and AI video insights in construction and public safety. The solution is expected to have a broad application across multiple sectors.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Verizon faces competition from AT&T, Inc. T and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS in this domain. T-Mobile is the first U.S. carrier to offer network slicing capabilities. The company boasts a strong presence in the U.S. wireless market with a vast user base. In 2025, New York City opted to deploy T-Mobile solutions to support the city’s mission-critical operations. The city is utilizing T-Mobile’s network slicing capabilities to improve safety.



AT&T 5G innovation studio closely collaborates with users and industrial partners to develop tailored 5G solutions for distinct use cases. A 5G Standalone network is essential for network slicing. In October 2025, AT&T completed the deployment of 5G standalone nationwide. This is set to expand its network slicing capabilities.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Verizon has gained 0.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 6.18 lower than the 8.7 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have declined over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.