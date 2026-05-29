VYM vs. SCHD: Which U.S. Dividend ETF Is a Better Buy?

Key Points

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF have both underperformed the S&P 500 index in the past five years.

These two ETFs rank among the best dividend index funds, with ultra-low-cost expense ratios.

While both funds include a mix of high-yield dividend stocks, the Vanguard ETF is more diversified.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ›

When people decide to buy dividend stocks, they're usually looking for safety. That doesn't mean these stocks are "safe," because no stocks are. All stocks carry a risk of loss. But investing in high-yield dividend stocks often means buying into high-quality companies with strong balance sheets.

Dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) might not be flashy like tech stocks, but people don't buy dividend ETFs expecting rapid growth. Instead, investing in these funds is a matter of "slow and steady wins the race." This type of investment tends to be less volatile than the major tech companies, even if it doesn't grow as fast.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Two of the best dividend index funds, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD), both invest in targeted portfolios of high-quality U.S. companies that pay steady yields to investors. Both funds have strongly underperformed the S&P 500 index over the past five years, but are outperforming it so far in 2026.

These funds might not beat the market. But they could be worth a look if you want steady dividend income during times of volatility and uncertainty.

Let's see which stock ETF could be the better choice for your portfolio.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM): More than 600 stocks, 2.24% dividend yield

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF offers exposure to 608 stocks, all from U.S. companies expected to deliver higher-than-average dividends. The fund's dividend yield is 2.24% at recent prices, and its expense ratio is an ultra-low 0.04%.

During the past year, this fund has delivered a 29.5% return (by net asset value) with annualized returns of 11.9% over the past five years. Even though those returns might sound impressive, this fund has underperformed the S&P 500 during both periods.

What's in this fund? A well-diversified mix of sectors. Financial stocks make up the largest percentage of the fund's holdings (20.2%), followed by technology (14.8%), industrials (14.2%), healthcare (11.8%), and energy (9.7%).

As for the specific companies, as of April 30, the top five holdings are:

The rest of the top 10 include three of the best high-yield dividend stocks: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) (1.56% of the fund), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). If you're looking to diversify away from major tech names and into different parts of the economy that might be less exposed to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, this ETF could do the trick -- except for Broadcom, which is a major AI stock that makes up a surprisingly top-heavy 8% of the fund.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): 103 stocks, 3.29% dividend yield

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a low-cost stock ETF that tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. This fund only holds 103 stocks, making it slightly less diversified than the Vanguard ETF. The Schwab fund's expense ratio is also quite low, at just 0.06%.

This fund has outperformed the S&P 500 and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF this year, with a total return of about 17.8% (by net asset value) year to date. In the past year, its total return was about on par with the S&P 500.

Unfortunately, its long-term performance has lagged behind both of these other investments. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has delivered annualized returns of about 9.1% over the past five years. Its top sector holdings are consumer staples (19.4% of the fund), healthcare (18.8%), energy (16.9%), industrials (11.5%), and information technology (11.1%).

One bright spot is that this fund delivers strong dividends, with a yield of 3.29% at recent prices. Its top stock holdings include:

Which fund to buy: VYM or SCHD?

Both ETFs rank among the best dividend index funds. Both charge ultra-low expense ratios. Both offer a good mix of stocks that are likely less exposed to risks of a tech downturn or AI bubble. Both might be undervalued based on their price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios -- 21.38 for the Vanguard ETF, and 19.31 for the Schwab fund -- which are significantly lower than the S&P 500 index's earnings multiple of 32.40.

I don't own either fund. But if I had to choose one, I'd go with the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The biggest reason: The Vanguard ETF is more diversified (608 stocks instead of 103). If I were going to buy a dividend fund, my goal would be diversification and a sense of relative safety. I wouldn't want to put too much weight on only 103 stocks.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,072!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,352!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 29, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben Gran has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Chevron, JPMorgan Chase, Merck, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.