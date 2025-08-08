Vycor Medical Posts 22 Percent Q2 Growth

Key Points Revenue climbed 22% (GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior year period, largely due to international growth in the Vycor Medical division.

Non-GAAP operating profit rose 165.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior year period, while gross profit margin (GAAP) fell 8 percentage points to 83%.

No financial guidance was offered by management for future quarters or the year.

Vycor Medical (OTC:VYCO), a medical device company specializing in neurosurgical and neuro-ophthalmology technologies, released its second-quarter results on August 8, 2025. The company reported notable revenue growth, with GAAP revenue totaling $496,353 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, advancing 22% compared to the prior year period. Most of this gain came from international sales of its ViewSite Brain Access System neurosurgical device. While non-GAAP operating profit increased 165% compared to the prior year period, gross profit margin (GAAP) dropped from 91% to 83% compared to Q2 2024, reflecting changing sales mix and higher costs. Because there were no analyst or internal estimates available, performance versus expectations could not be assessed. The quarter highlighted tangible operational improvements but also underscored mixed profitability trends.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.00 N/A n/a Revenue $481,788 $387,249 22% Operating Profit (Non-GAAP) $84,481 $31,859 165.3% Gross Profit Margin 83% 91% (8 pp) Revenue – Vycor Medical $481,788 $387,249 24%

Business Overview and Recent Focuses

Vycor Medical develops devices for neurosurgery and vision rehabilitation. Its main product, the ViewSite Brain Access System (VBAS), is a neurosurgical device designed to enable safer access to areas of the brain for tumor removal and other procedures. The company also operates NovaVision, which creates digital vision therapies for stroke and brain-injury patients.

The business has focused on international expansion, operational efficiency, and clinical validation. Regulatory compliance is crucial in Vycor’s industry, ensuring device safety and enabling global sales. Scaling market penetration and strategic partnerships are key for its future, especially as the company broadens distribution of core devices and seeks growth opportunities for its NovaVision subsidiary.

Quarter in Review: Key Developments and Performance Drivers

The quarter was defined by strong sales growth in the Vycor Medical division, with revenue rising 24% year over year. Most of this increase came from international markets, supported by new distribution agreements in France and Spain. The company’s expansion efforts outside the United States accounted for roughly two-thirds of the Vycor Medical segment’s revenue growth.

Despite higher total revenue, Vycor’s gross profit margin (GAAP) declined by 8 percentage points compared to Q2 2024. Management attributed the drop to added costs from regulatory validation and shipping for new product inventory, as well as shifts in the geographic mix of sales. Sales in some international markets carried lower margins or higher related expenses compared to domestic distribution. Non-GAAP operating profit climbed 165% compared to the prior year period as the company contained non-GAAP cash operating expenses, which fell 2.5% compared to the prior year period.

NovaVision, the developmental vision therapy business, generated $14,565 in revenue. This segment is still in the early stages of commercialization. A recent study of NovaVision’s digital NeuroEyeCoach program, which offers online visual rehabilitation for patients at home and in clinics, confirmed measurable patient benefits and found no difference between delivery settings.

Other milestones included publication of two new clinical papers on the VBAS product, now supported by 48 peer-reviewed studies. Evidence from recent papers focused on improved patient outcomes, reduced brain tissue damage, and shorter hospital stays, reinforcing the medical advantages of VBAS in neurosurgery. The company did not declare or change any dividend.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Near-Term Watchpoints

Management did not provide financial guidance or specific targets for the next quarter or the remainder of fiscal 2025. No statements were made about revenue, profit, or expense outlooks.

VYCO does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

