Vyant Bio To Explore Strategic Alternatives; Stock Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) more-than-doubled in extended session on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives.

Vyant Bio said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic alternatives focused on enhancing shareholder value.

"The Company's Board and Management believes that the Company has made tangible progress in its drug discovery strategy focused on the identification of new, disease modifying therapeutics to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases," said Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Vyant Bio, "however, the Board and Management also believe that it would be a prudent time to contemplate strategic alternatives while continuing to execute on the current business plan."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.