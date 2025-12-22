VXUS vs. IXUS: Two Paths to Global Market Coverage

Key Points

VXUS charges a slightly lower expense ratio than IXUS but offers a lower dividend yield

VXUS has outperformed IXUS by a modest margin over the past year and five-year period

Both ETFs provide broad international diversification with similar sector exposures and top holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) both deliver broad international equity exposure, but differ on cost, yield, and recent performance.

IXUS and VXUS are popular picks for investors seeking one-stop access to developed and emerging markets outside the U.S. Both track large, diversified indexes, but subtle differences in fees, yield, and portfolio construction matter for cost-conscious and income-focused investors.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IXUS VXUS Issuer IShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.07% 0.05% 1-yr return (as of Dec. 16, 2025) 26.45% 26.23% Dividend yield 2.8% 2.7% Beta 1.02 0.74 AUM $51 billion $558.2 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VXUS charges a 0.05% annual expense ratio compared to 0.07% for IXUS, but as of Dec. 17, 2025, IXUS offers a 4.7% yield versus 2.7% for VXUS.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IXUS VXUS Max drawdown (5 y) (30.05%) (29.44%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,242 $1,247

What's inside

VXUS holds 8,602 stocks spanning developed and emerging markets, with nearly 15 years of history. Its sector mix is led by financial services (23%), industrials (16%), and technology (14%). The top three holdings—Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TAI:2330.TW), Tencent Holdings (HKSE:0700.HK), and ASML Holding (AMS:ASML.AS)—are each under 3% of assets, reflecting its broad diversification.

IXUS follows a similar sector allocation with financials, industrials, and technology comprising the largest weights. Its 4,175 holdings also prioritize breadth, and it shares the same top three companies in its portfolio. Both funds lack unique quirks or overlays, so the choice comes down to cost, yield, and subtle differences in index construction.

What this means for investors

International exposure is easy to access, but harder to define. VXUS and IXUS both offer a single ETF route to developed and emerging markets outside the United States, yet they deliver that exposure through different index frameworks.



VXUS is positioned as a broad, low-cost option with a much larger holdings footprint. IXUS follows a similar mandate but has recently delivered a higher distribution yield, despite a slightly higher fee. The distinction shows up most clearly in market coverage and cash flow.



VXUS holds far more stocks, which brings more smaller companies into the portfolio and results in broader market representation. IXUS holds fewer positions while sharing many of the same top holdings, so the difference is less about headline companies and more about index construction and dividend treatment. That is why dividend payouts can vary even when sector exposure appears similar.



For investors, this comparison comes down to breadth versus income profile. VXUS provides wider coverage at a lower cost, making it well-suited for long-term international allocations. IXUS can make sense when income matters more, and the fee difference is secondary. Both ETFs can anchor an international allocation in a portfolio, and understanding how their index rules shape income and coverage helps investors choose with confidence.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a pooled investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating costs.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Beta: A measure of an investment’s volatility relative to the overall market, typically the S&P 500.

AUM: Assets under management; the total market value of all assets a fund manages.

Max drawdown: The largest percentage drop from a fund’s peak value to its lowest point over a period.

Developed markets: Countries with advanced economies, stable markets, and high income levels, such as Japan or the UK.

Emerging markets: Nations with developing economies and markets, often experiencing rapid growth but higher risk.

Sector allocation: The distribution of a fund’s investments across different industry categories, like technology or financials.

Index construction: The rules and methodology used to select and weight securities in a benchmark index.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Holdings: The individual securities or assets owned within a fund or investment portfolio.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.