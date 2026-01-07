Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, which added 78,731,685 units, or a 5.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in morning trading today PDD Holdings is off about 1.4%, and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF is lower by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PSCX ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VXUS, PSCX: Big ETF Inflows

