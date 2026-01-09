VWDRY or ABBNY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - Electronics sector have probably already heard of Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) and ABB (ABBNY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while ABB has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that VWDRY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ABBNY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

VWDRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.88, while ABBNY has a forward P/E of 24.43. We also note that VWDRY has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABBNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95.

Another notable valuation metric for VWDRY is its P/B ratio of 6.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABBNY has a P/B of 8.79.

These metrics, and several others, help VWDRY earn a Value grade of B, while ABBNY has been given a Value grade of D.

VWDRY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ABBNY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VWDRY is the superior option right now.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABB Ltd (ABBNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.