VWAGY vs. BYDDY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) and Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Byd Co., Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that VWAGY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

VWAGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.38, while BYDDY has a forward P/E of 17.64. We also note that VWAGY has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BYDDY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39.

Another notable valuation metric for VWAGY is its P/B ratio of 0.27. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BYDDY has a P/B of 3.34.

These metrics, and several others, help VWAGY earn a Value grade of A, while BYDDY has been given a Value grade of C.

VWAGY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that VWAGY is likely the superior value option right now.

