VVX vs. MLNK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both V2X (VVX) and MeridianLink (MLNK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, V2X has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while MeridianLink has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that VVX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than MLNK has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

VVX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.32, while MLNK has a forward P/E of 55.98. We also note that VVX has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MLNK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89.

Another notable valuation metric for VVX is its P/B ratio of 1.79. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MLNK has a P/B of 3.89.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VVX's Value grade of A and MLNK's Value grade of D.

VVX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MLNK, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VVX is the superior option right now.

