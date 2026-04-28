VVX vs. AMPL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either V2X (VVX) or Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, V2X is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Amplitude, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that VVX is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VVX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.82, while AMPL has a forward P/E of 62.77. We also note that VVX has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AMPL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16.

Another notable valuation metric for VVX is its P/B ratio of 1.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AMPL has a P/B of 3.83.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VVX's Value grade of A and AMPL's Value grade of D.

VVX sticks out from AMPL in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that VVX is the better option right now.

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V2X, Inc. (VVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.