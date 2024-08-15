Vuzix (VUZI) Applies New Technique in Production Process

Vuzix VUZI is persistently expanding its display technology capability and extending its innovation for augmented reality (AR) products. The company recently announced that it is using a micro-touch manufacturing technique to reduce distortion and enable the company to use more delicate materials in its production process.

The new technology is expected to enhance optical performance and ensure higher production yields while maintaining lower costs. This advancement will allow Vuzi to offer its AR smart glasses at lower price points, resulting in the expansion of its market presence.

VUZI recently launched large-format waveguide panels for their use in the Automobile and manufacturing industry. The company has also gained the expertise to manufacture optical waveguides with integrated vision correction prescriptions.

Vuzix has partnered with Avegant to expand its expertise in developing optimized waveguide optical modules in order to use in future AI-enabled smart glasses. The company has also partnered with Garmin to develop futuristic nano-imprinted waveguide-based display solutions.

VUZI is continuously improving its expertise in the AR and VR space to stay ahead of the competition and also offers its products at low costs.

Vuzix Faces Economic and Competitive Pressure

VUZI operates in a highly competitive market space that consists of big players like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, Epson and Meta Platforms META. These companies produce AR glasses that serve manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and entertainment.

For instance, Microsoft Hololens, with its mixed-reality features, has applications in the business and industrial front. Epson is one of the leaders in healthcare AR because of its Moverio series. Alphabet’s Google Glass and Meta’s Project Aria are focused on travel space.

Vuzix also suffers from low industry demand for its enterprise smart glasses. Being early adopters of AR and VR products, these enterprises get skeptical about the inherent drawbacks of these solutions, including their high price and limited battery life.

Conclusion

Currently, Vuzix suffers from high competition in the AR and VR space. The company also suffers from high prices of the products that curtail the demand among its customers. However, the new micro-touch manufacturing technique might benefit the company as the technology ensures cost reduction.

