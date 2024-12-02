Vuzix announces OSHA expanded its deployment of Vuzix M400 smart glasses

Vuzix (VUZI) Corporation announced that the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has expanded its deployment of Vuzix M400 smart glasses after placing a follow-on order for additional devices, all equipped with subscription-based Zoom licenses to support their goal of boosting operational efficiency and safety during field inspections and service activities.

