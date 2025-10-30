Vulcan Materials Q3 Net Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter, posting net earnings of $375 million compared to $208 million last year.

Earnings from continuing operations increased to $2.83 per share from $1.57 per share in the previous year.

On adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations amounted to $2.84 compared to $2.22 in the earlier year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $2.72 a share for the quarter.

Total revenues went up to $2.292 billion from last year's $2.004 billion.

Moving ahead, the company expects to deliver between $2.35 and $2.45 billion of Adjusted EBITDA in 2025.

In the pre-market hours, VMC is trading at $290, down 1.68 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.