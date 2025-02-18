VULCAN MATERIALS Earnings Results: $VMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

VULCAN MATERIALS ($VMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $2.17 per share, beating estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $1,853,600,000, beating estimates of $1,836,622,309 by $16,977,691.
VULCAN MATERIALS Insider Trading Activity
VULCAN MATERIALS insiders have traded $VMC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J THOMAS HILL (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,416 shares for an estimated $6,910,949.
- DENSON N. III FRANKLIN (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,865 shares for an estimated $832,742.
- JERRY F JR PERKINS (Senior Vice President) sold 1,657 shares for an estimated $481,491
- DAVID P CLEMENT (Senior Vice President) sold 887 shares for an estimated $253,637
VULCAN MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of VULCAN MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,422,054 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $356,124,983
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,095,408 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,771,799
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 741,631 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,769,742
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 521,802 shares (+28529.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,223,128
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 521,508 shares (+239.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,147,502
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 450,000 shares (+54.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,753,500
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 430,617 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,767,610
VULCAN MATERIALS Government Contracts
We have seen $47,383 of award payments to $VMC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
