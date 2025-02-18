VULCAN MATERIALS Earnings Results: $VMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

VULCAN MATERIALS ($VMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $2.17 per share, beating estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $1,853,600,000, beating estimates of $1,836,622,309 by $16,977,691.

VULCAN MATERIALS Insider Trading Activity

VULCAN MATERIALS insiders have traded $VMC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J THOMAS HILL (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,416 shares for an estimated $6,910,949 .

. DENSON N. III FRANKLIN (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,865 shares for an estimated $832,742 .

. JERRY F JR PERKINS (Senior Vice President) sold 1,657 shares for an estimated $481,491

DAVID P CLEMENT (Senior Vice President) sold 887 shares for an estimated $253,637

VULCAN MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of VULCAN MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VULCAN MATERIALS Government Contracts

We have seen $47,383 of award payments to $VMC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

