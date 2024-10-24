News & Insights

Vulcan Energy Advances Zero Carbon Lithium Project

October 24, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. made substantial progress in advancing its ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ project, including the commissioning of its Central Lithium Electrolysis Optimisation Plant in Frankfurt and the acquisition of Geox GmbH to streamline operations. The company also secured its first lithium and geothermal energy licenses in France, strengthening its role in Europe’s EV transition and industrial decarbonization efforts. Additionally, a partnership with AVEVA aims to enhance digital integration, furthering Vulcan’s commitment to sustainability.

For further insights into AU:VUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

