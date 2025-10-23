VTYX, MEDP, INBX Jump After Hours On Key Updates

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks surged in after-hours trading on Wednesday, October 22, led by Ventyx Biosciences, which soared over 88% on positive Phase 2 data. A mix of earnings updates, clinical news, and investor interest lifted several names across the sector, including Medpace, Inhibrx, and Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Here's a look at the biggest movers.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) are up over 88% after hours after the company reported the positive results from its Phase 2 study of oral, once-daily VTX3232 in patients with Obesity and Cardiovascular Risk Factors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) shares are up over 18% in the after-hours session following the company's better-than-expected Q3 results and updated FY25 guidance.

Inhibrx Biosciences Inc. (INBX) shares are up over 10% at $34.98 after hours after the company announced that it will host a live webcast presentation on October 23 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to provide topline results from the registrational ChonDRAgon study investigating ozekibart (INBRX-109) as a single agent versus placebo in patients with advanced or metastatic, unresectable chondrosarcoma. The company will also provide an update on the ongoing expansion trials investigating ozekibart in combination with FOLFIRI in late-line colorectal cancer and in combination with irinotecan and temozolomide in refractory Ewing sarcoma.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares are up over 11% at $0.87 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) shares are up over 24.9% at $2.31 Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (RANI) shares are up over 9% at $2.64 iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares are up over 7% at $1.50 Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) shares are up over 7% at $3.32 Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) shares are up over 7% at $1.35 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are up over 7% at $2.92 Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) shares are up over 7% at $15.00 Imunon Inc. (IMNN) shares are up over 4% at $4.90

