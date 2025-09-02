VTv Therapeutics Secures $80 Mln In PIPE Financing

(RTTNews) - vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Tuesday said it has entered into an $80 million private placement in public equity (PIPE) financing agreement with leading healthcare institutional investors and the T1D Fund.

As per the agreement, the company is selling to the investors 682,018 of its Class A shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase 4.56 million Class A shares, with accompanying warrants to purchase 5.24 million Class A stock. The purchase price for Class A Stock and an accompanying warrant is $15.265 and that of one pre-funded warrant and an accompanying warrant is $15.255. The exercise price of the accompanying warrants is $22.71 per share.

The PIPE financing is expected to close on or around September 3.

"This financing enables us to continue advancing the development of cadisegliatin, including the CATT1 trial, which is evaluating the potential of cadisegliatin to help reduce the frequency of level 2 and 3 hypoglycemic events and to improve glycemic control in people living with T1D. It will also provide additional runway for the Company following topline data from the study, which is expected in the second half of 2026," said Paul Sekhri, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer ofvTv Therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.