Markets
VTVT

VTv Therapeutics Names Michael Tung CFO, Effective Immediately

May 19, 2025 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Monday the appointment of Michael Tung as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Tung joins the company with 20 years of diversified finance, corporate strategy, investor relations, and business development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining vTv Therapeutics, Tung most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of AdvanCell Pty Limited. He also held senior level positions at FibroGen Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics.

The appointment comes as the firm recently reinitiated screening in its CATT1 Phase 3 trial for cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Tung said, "I am honored to join the vTv Therapeutics team at this stage in its evolution as the Company reinitiates its CATT1 Phase 3 trial and continues its work to benefit patients with type one diabetes."

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, vTv Therapeutics shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at $21.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VTVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.