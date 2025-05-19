VTv Therapeutics Names Michael Tung CFO, Effective Immediately

(RTTNews) - vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Monday the appointment of Michael Tung as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Tung joins the company with 20 years of diversified finance, corporate strategy, investor relations, and business development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining vTv Therapeutics, Tung most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of AdvanCell Pty Limited. He also held senior level positions at FibroGen Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics.

The appointment comes as the firm recently reinitiated screening in its CATT1 Phase 3 trial for cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Tung said, "I am honored to join the vTv Therapeutics team at this stage in its evolution as the Company reinitiates its CATT1 Phase 3 trial and continues its work to benefit patients with type one diabetes."

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, vTv Therapeutics shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at $21.32.

