VTI vs. VTV: How Total Market Exposure Compares to Large-Cap Value Stocks

Key Points

VTI covers the entire U.S. stock market with a strong tilt toward technology, while VTV focuses on large-cap value stocks led by financials and healthcare.

VTI delivered higher one-year and five-year returns, but it experienced a steeper drawdown than VTV.

Both funds are extremely low-cost, but VTV offers nearly double the dividend yield compared to VTI.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV) are two core options from Vanguard that employ different approaches: VTV targets large-cap value companies, while VTI provides total market exposure, including large-, small-, and mid-cap companies.

This comparison highlights how their differences in sector allocation, risk profile, and yield could influence portfolio construction.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTV VTI Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Dec. 31, 2025) 13.32% 15.53% Dividend yield 2.05% 1.11% Beta (5Y monthly) 0.76 1.04 AUM $216 billion $2 trillion

Both ETFs are extremely affordable, but VTI edges out VTV with a slightly lower expense ratio. VTV’s dividend yield is nearly double that of VTI, which could appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTV VTI Max drawdown (5 y) -17.03% -25.37% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,624 $1,734

What's inside

VTI holds more than 3,500 stocks and reflects the entire CRSP US Total Market Index. Technology makes up 35% of total assets, followed by financial services and consumer cyclicals. Its largest positions are Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft. The fund’s broad reach results in exposure to large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, and it has a long track record, having launched over 24 years ago.

VTV, on the other hand, is concentrated in large-cap value names, with just 315 holdings. Financials, healthcare, and industrials sectors dominate, and its top holdings include JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway, and Johnson & Johnson. Unlike VTI, VTV excludes most growth stocks and smaller companies, which helps explain its lower beta and higher dividend yield.

What this means for investors

VTI and VTV can both be smart investments, but the right choice for your portfolio will depend on what you're looking to gain with an ETF.

VTI's biggest advantage is maximum diversification. It aims to encompass the stock market as a whole, containing stocks of all sizes across all industries. VTV, on the other hand, only includes large-cap value stocks, or bargain stocks that are trading for less than their intrinsic value.

When it comes to risk, these ETFs are an interesting comparison. In general, broad-market funds like VTI are more stable and less subject to volatility. But because VTV excludes growth stocks and smaller companies -- which are often more turbulent than large-cap value stocks -- it's experienced milder price swings compared to VTI.

The other major difference between these two funds is dividend yield. VTV offers nearly double the yield of VTI, which can be a significant advantage for long-term investors seeking passive income from their portfolio. With nearly identical expense ratios, investors can expect to pay roughly the same amount in annual fees with either ETF.

If you're seeking maximum diversification with exposure to all segments of the market, VTI's extremely broad approach may appeal to you. Those looking for the relative safety and stability that often comes with large-cap value stocks, however, may prefer VTV.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund that holds a basket of securities and trades on an exchange like a stock.

Total market exposure: Investing in an ETF that holds virtually all publicly traded stocks in a given market.

Large-cap: Companies with relatively large market values, typically tens or hundreds of billions of dollars.

Mid-cap: Companies with medium-sized market values, generally between small-cap and large-cap firms.

Small-cap: Companies with relatively small market values, often younger or faster-growing businesses.

Value stocks: Shares considered inexpensive relative to fundamentals like earnings or book value, often in mature industries.

Growth stocks: Shares of companies expected to grow earnings or revenue faster than the overall market.

Expense ratio: Annual fund fee, expressed as a percentage of assets, deducted from returns to cover operating costs.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by share price, showing income produced by an investment.

Beta: Measure of an investment’s volatility relative to a benchmark index like the S&P 500.

Max drawdown: Largest peak-to-trough decline in an investment’s value over a specific period.

CRSP US Total Market Index: Index tracking nearly the entire U.S. stock market across sizes and investment styles.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

