VTI vs. ITOT: Which Total Stock Market ETF Is the Better Choice for Investors?

Key Points

Both ETFs charge the same ultra-low 0.03% expense ratio and have nearly identical one-year total returns.

VTI holds over 3,500 stocks while ITOT owns about 2,500, resulting in slightly broader exposure for VTI.

ITOT is much smaller in assets under management but remains highly liquid with tight trading spreads.

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The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT) both aim to represent the entire U.S. stock market, tracking thousands of companies across all market capitalizations.

This comparison examines their costs, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors understand where they differ and which may appeal to their individual priorities.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTI ITOT Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of April 23, 2026) 37.20% 37.18% Dividend yield 1.17% 1.13% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.04 1.04 Assets under management (AUM) $2.0 trillion $79.6 billion

Fees are identical, with both ETFs charging a rock-bottom 0.03% expense ratio. VTI offers a slightly higher dividend yield at 1.17% compared to ITOT’s 1.13%, but the difference is negligible for most investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTI ITOT Max drawdown (5 y) -25.36% -25.35% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total returns) $1,756 $1,756

What's inside

ITOT tracks a broad U.S. equity index and holds just over 2,500 stocks, with its top positions in Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. Around 32% of the fund is allocated to technology, with 13% toward financial services and 10% to consumer cyclicals.

VTI casts an even wider net. With roughly 3,500 holdings, it provides slightly deeper exposure to small- and micro-cap U.S. companies. Its sector allocation is similar to ITOT, with technology at 32%, financial services at 12%, and healthcare at 10%. Its top holdings are also Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, in proportions similar to ITOT. Neither ETF introduces unusual quirks or specialty screens.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

VTI and ITOT are indistinguishable in most meaningful ways for investors. They’ve experienced extremely similar one- and five-year total returns, and with nearly identical max drawdowns and betas, they’re also aligned on risk.

They differ slightly in their sector allocations, but it likely won’t make a noticeable difference for most investors. VTI allocates 10.17% of assets to healthcare and 9.95% to consumer cyclical, while ITOT distributes 10.04% to consumer cyclical and 10.01% to healthcare.

VTI is also larger both in terms of assets under management (AUM) and the number of holdings. A higher AUM can provide greater liquidity, allowing investors to buy or sell larger amounts at a time without affecting the ETF’s price. This primarily affects institutional investors who may buy millions of dollars’ worth of shares at a time, but it could still play a role in everyday investors’ strategies.

VTI also holds about 1,000 more stocks than ITOT, thereby increasing exposure to smaller corporations. This hasn’t necessarily translated into differences in the funds’ performance or risk profiles, but when the two ETFs are otherwise incredibly similar, it’s worth keeping in mind.

Both of these ETFs can be fantastic buys for investors seeking broad-market exposure. While neither is necessarily better than the other, the right fit for you will depend on your personal preferences regarding the smaller details of each fund.

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Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.