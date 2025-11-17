Vtech Holdings (SEHK:303) Price Target Increased by 11.08% to 71.60

The average one-year price target for Vtech Holdings (SEHK:303) has been revised to HK$71.60 / share. This is an increase of 11.08% from the prior estimate of HK$64.46 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$65.04 to a high of HK$79.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.77% from the latest reported closing price of HK$60.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vtech Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 303 is 0.19%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 23,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,763K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 303 by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,328K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 303 by 4.22% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,736K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,770K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 303 by 11.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,430K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 303 by 10.79% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 1,173K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 303 by 0.28% over the last quarter.

