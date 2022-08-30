VSH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.90, changing hands as low as $19.78 per share. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSH's low point in its 52 week range is $16.725 per share, with $22.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.81.

