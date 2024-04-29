VSEC About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/24, VSE Corp. (Symbol: VSEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 5/16/24. As a percentage of VSEC's recent stock price of $76.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VSEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.2879 per share, with $83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.13.

In Monday trading, VSE Corp. shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

