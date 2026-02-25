VSE Corp Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - VSE Corp (VSEC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $22.29 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $10.40 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, VSE Corp reported adjusted earnings of $26.39 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.4% to $301.18 million from $227.40 million last year.

VSE Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.29 Mln. vs. $10.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $301.18 Mln vs. $227.40 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.