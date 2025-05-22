VSAT, MOL Ink Deal to Upgrade Fleet Connectivity With NexusWave

Inmarsat Maritime, a subsidiary of Viasat, Inc. VSAT, recently announced that it has inked an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) to upgrade the Japanese shipping company's fleet from the current Fleet Xpress service to the next-generation NexusWave solution. This transition marks a strategic step in MOL’s effort to build a more resilient and high-performance communication system, capable of enhancing operational efficiency and crew connectivity across its global fleet.



The upgrade to NexusWave brings a fully managed bonded connectivity service that integrates Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Ka-band, low-Earth orbit satellite services, coastal Long-Term Evolution networks, and an L-band layer for added resilience. This unified architecture ensures seamless, high-speed, and highly reliable Internet access anywhere in the world, effectively removing the dependency on multiple, fragmented communication solutions traditionally used in complex maritime operations.



As maritime workforces become increasingly digitally connected, the need for fast and stable Internet is critical not only for operations but also for crew welfare. With NexusWave, MOL is focusing on equipping its vessels to serve as both operational command centers and living spaces for crew members. The system’s multi-layered approach supports this evolution by offering consistent speeds, unlimited data usage, and global coverage, all protected by enterprise-grade cybersecurity and backed by round-the-clock technical support.



The integration of multiple network underlays into a single bonded service will not only simplify connectivity but also eliminate the inefficiencies of managing multiple disjointed systems. This aligns closely with MOL’s vision of transforming its fleet into digitally connected, efficient, and crew-friendly floating workplaces and homes.

Will VSAT Stock Benefit From This Collaboration?

Inmarsat is a global leader in delivering innovative and reliable mobile communication services worldwide. The buyout of the company in 2023 has immensely strengthened Viasat’s portfolio, diversifying its service offerings and accelerating global expansion. One of the key features of NexusWave is its future-proof design. In recent real-world trials, it delivered download speeds of 330–340 Mbps and upload speeds of 70–80 Mbps, with average network availability exceeding 99.9%.



NexusWave is also set to incorporate the next-generation ViaSat-3 Ka-band service, an ultra-high-capacity, high-speed network expected to launch in 2025. This integration will further enhance its capacity and speed, enabling it to keep pace with the evolving demands of maritime operators.



This collaboration with MOL highlights the increasing demand for more advanced, bonded connectivity systems. The service will not only offer unmatched speed and reliability but also simplify fleet management by providing a single, trusted service tailored specifically for maritime environments. These advancements bode well for Viasat’s long-term growth.

VSAT Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Viasat have plunged 31.9% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 41.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VSAT’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



