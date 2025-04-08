VSAT Collaborates With Telesat to Expand Multi-Orbit Service

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently entered into an agreement with Telesat to accelerate its multi-orbit network roadmap. VSAT’s multi-orbit roadmap is focused on serving a wide range of mobility customers across several end markets. Multi-orbit solutions create a hybrid network by combining several types of satellites, including geostationary (“GSO”) and non-geostationary (“NGSO”) satellites like low Earth orbit (“LEO”) satellites. The combined strength of different satellites significantly boosts coverage and even in remote and hard-to-reach locations. Moreover, it delivers high-performance connectivity, mitigates the issues related to intentional and unintentional service disruptions, and ensures cost efficiency.



Viasat’s multi-orbit network solutions are already used by government, maritime and energy services businesses. The company has also expanded its multi-orbit offerings commercial aviation sector, delivering in-flight connectivity.

VSAT Set to Benefit From Improved Portfolio Offerings

With its recent collaboration with Telesat, VSAT is aiming to further augment its multiorbital network capabilities. The company is also forming partnerships with GSO and NGSO operators to support its industry-leading services, optimize resource utilization and drive capital efficiency.



Telesat Lightspeed is one of the most advanced, flexible and resilient LEO constellations. In this venture, Viasat is aiming to integrate Telesat Lightspeed LEO Ka band capacity with its ultra-high throughput satellites to deliver fast, consistent, secure connectivity across the highest-demanding locations such as airports, seaports and other high-traffic routes and locations. The collaboration is set to significantly strengthen VSAT’s mobility and defense business portfolio, enabling it to deliver multi-orbit, high-speed and differentiated broadband connectivity solutions to customers.

Will This Development Drive VSAT’s Share Performance?

The demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity has been steadily increasing in remote and rural areas. Innovation in high-throughput satellite systems and growing usage of high bandwidth-intensive applications across several sectors will likely drive growth in the satellite communication industry. These factors will likely drive demand for multi-orbit solutions. Viasat is steadily advancing its multi-orbit roadmap to capitalize on this emerging market trend. This augurs well for long-term growth.

VSAT Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of VSAT have lost 53.6% over the past year against the industry’s 30.1% growth.



VSAT’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. InterDigital boasts a comprehensive portfolio of more than 33,000 granted patents and applications. The company witnessed an exceptional year in innovation in 2024, with more than 5,000 new patent filings worldwide.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. The company currently operates in three segments — Connectivity and Cable Solutions, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions, and Access Network Solutions. CommScope has an established global manufacturing and distribution footprint. Its strategically located manufacturing hubs optimize product delivery timelines.



United States Cellular Corporation USM sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing a superior quality network and national coverage. U.S. Cellular is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

