VRX Silica Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

November 29, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

VRX Silica Ltd. (AU:VRX) has released an update.

VRX Silica Ltd. (ASX:VRX) successfully held its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where key resolutions including the re-election of a director and the adoption of an employee incentive plan were approved by shareholders. The results reflect strong support from investors, highlighting confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

