VRT vs. APH: Which Data-Center Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy?

Vertiv VRT and Amphenol APH are major players in the AI and data center infrastructure market, supplying critical power, cooling, and connectivity solutions used in hyperscale and enterprise data centers. While Vertiv delivers critical power and cooling solutions for data centers fueling the AI boom, Amphenol provides the high-performance connectors and interconnect systems critical to data center operations.



Per the Mordor Intelligence report, the Data Center Infrastructure Management market was worth $3.62 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow from $4.29 billion in 2026 to $9.99 billion by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 18.43% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Both Vertiv and Amphenol are expected to benefit from this rapid growth pace.



So, VRT or APH — Which of these Data Center Infrastructure stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for VRT Stock

Vertiv is benefiting from its comprehensive portfolio, which includes critical power systems, thermal management solutions and advanced services. The company’s focus on innovation and R&D has enabled it to stay ahead of industry trends, such as liquid cooling, higher voltages, and AI-enabled predictive analytics. These technologies are crucial for modern data centers, which require efficient and reliable solutions to meet the increasing demand for data storage and processing.



In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 21%, with a book-to-bill of 1.4 times for the third quarter of 2025, indicating a strong prospect. The backlog grew 12% sequentially and 30% year over year to $9.5 billion. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of AI and the increasing need for data centers to support the digital transformation.



The global acceleration of AI adoption is driving significant demand for data center infrastructure. Vertiv is capitalizing on this trend, particularly in the Americas, which saw a 43% organic sales growth in the third quarter of 2025, and APAC, which grew 21% year over year.



Vertiv is poised for continued growth as it accelerates investments in R&D and manufacturing capacity to meet the evolving needs of the data center industry. For 2025, revenues are now expected to be between $10.16 billion and $10.24 billion. Organic net sales growth is expected to be between 26% and 28%.

The Case for APH Stock

Amphenol is significantly benefiting from the growing data center infrastructure market, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed and high-power interconnect products, which are critical components in next-generation data centers.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In 2025, Amphenol’s launch of its UQD and UQDB liquid cooling connector series strengthens its positioning in high-growth AI data centers, EV charging, and energy storage markets by addressing critical thermal management needs. This supports long-term revenue growth, driven by rising adoption of liquid-cooled infrastructure.



The company has positioned itself as a leader in the IT datacom market, particularly in the accelerated compute and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors. In the third quarter of 2025, APH reported a remarkable 128% year-over-year growth in IT datacom sales, with contributions from both AI-related products and traditional datacom solutions.



Amphenol remains optimistic about the long-term growth opportunities in the data center infrastructure market. The company expects its IT datacom sales to more than double for the full year 2025 compared to the prior year, driven by both AI-related products and traditional datacom solutions.

Price Performance and Valuation of VRT and APH

In the trailing 12-month period, Vertiv’s shares have gained 28.9%, and Amphenol’s shares have skyrocketed 109.5%. The outperformance of APH can be attributed to its diversified end-market exposure, expanding interconnect portfolio, and strong execution of acquisitions.



Despite VRT’s expanding portfolio and clientele, Vertiv is facing increasing macroeconomic challenges and uncertainty due to higher tariffs. Adjusted operating margins are expected to decline by approximately 100 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025, lower than the prior guidance due to incremental tariffs.

VRT and APH Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, Vertiv and Amphenol shares are currently overvalued as suggested by a Value Score of F.



In terms of trailing 12-month Price/Book, Vertiv shares are trading at 18.62X, higher than Amphenol’s 14.26X.

VRT and APH Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for VRT & APH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $4.12 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days, representing a 44.56% year-over-year rise.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $3.29 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, representing a 59.79% year-over-year rise.

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Vertiv earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.89%. APH earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.90%. The average surprise of Amphenol is higher than that of Vertiv.

Conclusion

While both Vertiv and Amphenol stand to benefit from the data center infrastructure boom, Amphenol’s stronger earnings momentum, diversified growth drivers and consistent performance suggest it may offer greater upside potential in the near term.



Despite VRT’s expanding portfolio, a challenging macroeconomic environment, including the uncertainty created by higher tariffs, does not bode well for the company. The company’s profitability is expected to suffer from tariffs.



Both Vertiv and Amphenol carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.