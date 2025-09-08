VRT vs. APH: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Smarter Buy Now?

Vertiv VRT and Amphenol APH are major players in the AI Infrastructure space. While Vertiv delivers critical power and cooling solutions for data centers fueling the AI boom, Amphenol provides the high-performance connectors and interconnect systems that enable AI hardware to function at scale.



Per the Mordor Intelligence report, the AI infrastructure market was worth $87.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to $197.64 billion by 2030, registering a 17.71% CAGR during this period. Both Vertiv and Amphenol are expected to benefit from the rapid growth pace.



So, VRT or APH — Which of these AI Infrastructure stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for VRT

Vertiv benefits from an extensive product portfolio that spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars, and modular solutions, which is noteworthy. In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 11%, with a book-to-bill of 1.2 times for the second quarter of 2025, indicating a strong prospect. Backlog grew 7% sequentially and 21% year over year to $8.5 billion.



Vertiv is a leading provider of thermal and power management solutions for data centers that consume immense amounts of power. The increasing complexity of AI hardware and edge computing further increases the power demand. Vertiv’s energy-efficient power and cooling solutions play a critical role in this aspect.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been a significant growth driver. Vertiv announced the global launch of Vertiv OneCore, a scalable prefabricated data center solution. It integrates power, thermal and IT infrastructure into a single, factory-assembled system, accelerating high-density deployments and reducing on-site complexity.



Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, NVIDIA, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive, and Tecogen, has been noteworthy. The company’s collaboration with CoreWeave and Dell to deploy NVIDIA’s GB300 NVL72 GPUs further highlights its leadership in AI infrastructure.

The Case for APH

Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model. Its strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In June 2025, Amphenol launched its UQD and UQDB liquid cooling connector series, designed to enhance thermal management in high-reliability systems, including AI data centers, EV charging infrastructure, and energy storage. Both series meet Open Compute Project standards and feature corrosion-resistant materials, leak-free seals, and tool-free integration for demanding liquid-cooled environments.



Acquisitions are helping Amphenol expand its position across a broad array of technologies and markets. The acquisition of CIT, Lutze, CommScope’s Andrew business, LifeSync, Narda-MITEQ, XMA, and Q Microwave is driving Amphenol’s prospects.



APH’s strong portfolio is helping drive order growth, which jumped 36% year over year and 4% sequentially to $5.523 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98:1 in the second quarter of 2025. Amphenol’s expanding portfolio of fiber optic, power, antenna, and sensor technologies continues to gain traction across datacom, aerospace, and defense markets.

Price Performance and Valuation of VRT and APH

In the year-to-date period, Vertiv’s shares have gained 9.2%, whereas Amphenol’s shares have appreciated 59%. The outperformance of APH can be attributed to its diversified end-market exposure, expanding interconnect portfolio, and strong execution of acquisitions.



Despite VRT’s expanding portfolio and clientele, Vertiv is facing increasing macroeconomic challenges and uncertainty due to higher tariffs.

VRT and APH Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, Vertiv and Amphenol shares are currently overvalued as suggested by a Value Score of D.



In terms of trailing 12-month Price/Book, Vertiv shares are trading at 15.15X, higher than Amphenol’s 11.64X.

VRT and APH Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for VRT & APH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $3.82 per share, representing a 0.79% increase over the past 30 days and a 34.04% year-over-year rise.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $3.02 per share, representing a 1.34% increase over the past 30 days and a 59.79% year-over-year rise.

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Vertiv earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.65%. APH earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.25%. The average surprise of Amphenol is higher than that of Vertiv.

Conclusion

While both Vertiv and Amphenol stand to benefit from the AI infrastructure boom, Amphenol’s stronger earnings momentum, diversified growth drivers, and consistent performance suggest it may offer greater upside potential in the near term.



A challenging macroeconomic environment, including the uncertainty created by higher tariffs, does not bode well for Vertiv. The company’s profitability is expected to suffer from tariffs. In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted operating margin was 18.5%, down 110 bps year over year, reflecting the negative tariff impact.



Currently, Amphenol sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), making the stock a stronger pick than Vertiv, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.