VRT Rides on Accelerating AI Infrastructure Demand: What's Ahead?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from the growing demand for AI infrastructure globally, driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and the expansion of data centers. The company is capitalizing on this trend, particularly in the Americas, which saw a 43% organic sales growth in the third quarter of 2025, and APAC, which grew 21%.



VRT’s robust order pipeline and backlog further underscore its potential for continued growth. In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 21%, with a book-to-bill of 1.4 times for the third quarter of 2025, indicating a strong prospect. Backlog grew 12% sequentially and 30% year over year to $9.5 billion. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of AI and the increasing need for data centers to support the digital transformation.



The company continues to invest in research and capacity expansion to support the growing AI infrastructure deployment needs. The rise of AI and data centers has created a surge in demand for advanced infrastructure solutions, including power and cooling systems, which are critical for supporting high-density computing environments.



Vertiv’s high-density reference design for NVIDIA’s GB300 NVL72 platform supports up to 142kW per rack through a combination of liquid and air cooling. The solution is designed to handle the extreme power and thermal requirements of NVIDIA’s 72-GPU rack-scale systems and accelerate time-to-deployment for customers building AI factories.

Vertiv Faces Stiff Competition

Vertiv is facing increasing competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, both of which are expanding their capabilities in the AI infrastructure market.



Super Micro Computer is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, more than 75% of the company’s revenues came from AI-focused systems. Its industry-leading AI portfolio, such as the NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra and AMD MI350 platforms, has gained strong traction in the reported quarter, with more than $13 billion in back orders, including the largest deal in the company’s history. This shows that Super Micro Computer has become a top vendor for AI infrastructure.



Hewlett-Packard Enterprise’s expansion into the AI infrastructure market has been noteworthy. In the third quarter of 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise achieved record-breaking AI systems revenues, reaching $1.6 billion. The company has also reported a record AI backlog of $3.7 billion, indicating sustained demand for its AI infrastructure offerings.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

VRT’s shares have gained 49.3% year to date. The broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector has appreciated 25%, while the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry has declined 18.6% in the same period.

Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 18.48X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 10.43X. VRT has a Value Score of F.

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 44.21% increase from the reported figure of 2024.

Vertiv currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

