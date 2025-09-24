VRT Gains From Expanding Client Base: Will the Momentum Continue?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from a rapidly expanding client base, driven by strong demand for data center infrastructure and AI-related solutions. Collaborations with CoreWeave and Oklo strengthened Vertiv’s technology leadership, positioning the company well for long-term growth in the evolving data center market.



In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 11%, with a book-to-bill of 1.2 times for the second quarter of 2025, indicating a strong prospect. Backlog grew 7% sequentially and 21% year over year to $8.5 billion. In the second quarter, Vertiv achieved a milestone by surpassing $3 billion in orders, reflecting strong demand and growing customer trust in its solutions.



As the demand for efficient energy use in data centers is rising, Vertiv’s role has become increasingly vital, with innovation and strategic partnerships serving as key catalysts for driving the future of sustainable data center solutions.



In July 2025, Vertiv announced a collaboration with Oklo to co-develop advanced power and thermal management solutions for data centers powered by Oklo’s advanced nuclear power plants.



Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA is a plus. It aims to stay one generation ahead of NVIDIA, enabling efficient and scalable power solutions for next-generation AI data centers. Vertiv also confirmed its alignment with NVIDIA’s AI roadmap to deploy 800 VDC power architectures ahead of NVIDIA Kyber and Rubin Ultra platforms.

VRT Suffers From Stiff Competition

Vertiv’s AI infrastructure solutions are facing increasing competition from Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE, both of which are expanding their capabilities to serve hyperscale and enterprise AI data center deployments.



Super Micro is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure. In August 2025, Super Micro Computer announced that Lambda had deployed Supermicro GPU-optimized servers with NVIDIA Blackwell systems to expand its AI infrastructure, enabling large-scale AI factories for training and inference with improved efficiency and sustainability.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises’ partnership with NVIDIA has been noteworthy. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise extended its partnership with NVIDIA to build an enterprise computing solution that will help organizations adopt generative AI applications faster. The solution will be built with a full-stack AI tuning and inference solution from the two companies. This will remove the complexities of developing and deploying generative AI infrastructure for organizations.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

VRT’s shares have gained 25.5% year to date. The broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector has appreciated 23.6%, while the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry has plunged 14.1% in the same period.

Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 17.42X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 11.35X. VRT has a Value Score of D.

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.82 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 34.04% increase from the reported figure of 2024.

Vertiv currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

