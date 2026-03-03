VR Advisory Initiated a Position in Telephone and Data Systems. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, VR Advisory Services Ltd established a new position in Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), acquiring 573,005 shares. The estimated transaction value was $23.49 million, calculated using the average share price over the quarter. The reported stake’s value at quarter-end also totaled $23.49 million, in line with share purchases and price appreciation.

What else to know

This new position amounts to 4.5% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: YPF: $116.85 million (19% of AUM)

NYSE: AERO: $109.73 million (17% of AUM)

NASDAQ: KSPI: $84.17 million (13% of AUM)

NYSE: IRS: $44.16 million (7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: HEPS: $40.85 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Telephone and Data Systems were priced at $46.54, up 16.0% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 6.45 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.23 billion Net Income (TTM) ($75.46 million) Dividend Yield 0.34% Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $46.54

Company Snapshot

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. offers wireless solutions, IoT services, broadband, cloud-based television, and traditional telecommunications products through UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

It generates revenue primarily from wireless service subscriptions, broadband and cable connections, device sales, and value-added services for consumers, businesses, and government clients.

The company serves approximately 5 million wireless connections and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections as of December 31, 2021, targeting both consumer and enterprise markets across the United States.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a diversified telecommunications provider with a national footprint, operating through UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company leverages integrated wireless, broadband, and IoT offerings to address both residential and commercial connectivity needs. Its scale and breadth of services position it to compete on reliability, bundled solutions, and customer service in the U.S. communications sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. stock by VR Advisory Services Ltd. is a noteworthy event because it represents a new position for the investment firm. The buy was substantial enough to put TDS into the fund’s top ten holdings out of 37.

This action suggests VR Advisory has a bullish outlook for TDS stock. The move has paid off as TDS shares have risen about 8% in 2026 through March 3.

TDS stock is doing well, hitting a 52-week high of $47.96 in February. The company has made a number of moves that have driven up its share price. For example, its UScellular operations, now rebranded to Array Digital, sold its wireless operations in 2025. Such actions strengthened the company’s balance sheet.

Consequently, TDS stock’s price-to-sales ratio has reached a multi-year high of four. This makes now a good time for shareholders to sell, but it’s not an ideal moment to buy. Wait for the stock price to drop before deciding to make a purchase.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Joint Stock Kaspi.kz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

