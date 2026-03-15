VR Adviser Adds Over 1 Million Savara Shares

Key Points

VR Adviser Bought 1,059,332 shares of Savara.

Post-trade, VR Adviser held 13,740,375 shares valued at $82.9 million

Savara represents 4.1% of the fund's AUM.

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According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 17, VR Adviser, LLC increased its position in Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 1,059,332 shares during the fourth quarter. The fund’s Savara stake ended the quarter valued at $82.9 million.

Added 1,059,332 shares of Savara

Post-trade, VR Adviser held 13,740,375 shares valued at $82.85 million

Savara represents 4.1% of fund AUM

What else to know

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: APGE: $641.1 million (31.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: ORKA: $125.7 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: VRDN: $120.8 million (6.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: SYRE: $120.7 million (6.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: KALV: $108.7 million (5.4% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Feb. 17 market close) $5.73 Market Capitalization $1.1 billion Net Income (TTM) ($118.8 million)

Company snapshot

Savara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing developing inhaled biologics for rare respiratory diseases. The company leverages its expertise in respiratory drug delivery to address significant unmet medical needs, with molgramostim as its lead product in late-stage clinical trials. With a focused pipeline and a targeted approach to rare disease markets, Savara aims to establish a competitive position in the orphan drug segment of the healthcare industry.

Lead product candidate is molgramostim, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor in Phase III development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.

Operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare respiratory diseases; revenue generation is expected to begin upon product commercialization.

Primary customers will be healthcare providers and institutions treating patients with rare respiratory disorders, particularly autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.

What this transaction means for investors

VR Adviser upped its stake in Savara’s stock, already a significant portion of its assets under management (AUM), by over 1 million shares. The firm owned 13.7 million shares valued at $82.9 million as of Dec. 31.

It accounted for 4.1% of its over $2 billion in AUM, based on its recent SEC filing. The purchase is particularly significant for VR Adviser since the filing only revealed 27 positions.

Clearly, the investment firm believes 2025’s stock performance will continue. Last year, Savara’s shares gained 96.4%.

Investors should note the inherent risk they’ll take on when investing in Savara’s stock. The biotech industry is a high-risk, high-reward investment. However, Savara is particularly risky since the company doesn’t have any approved products, and hence doesn’t produce any revenue right now.

The shares will trade on regulatory approval news and the potential revenue from its lead drug candidate.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.