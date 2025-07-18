VP Sells 9,546 Shares of H.B. Fuller

Key Points A VP of H.B. Fuller sold 9,546 shares worth more than $600K

The sale came after the VP exercised stock options granted as compensation.

On July 10, 2025, Robert J Martsching, VP, Corporate Controller, executed multiple insider transactions totaling 9,546 shares in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL), resulting in post-transaction holdings of 14,979 shares.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares Traded 9,546 Transaction Value $613,851, as reported in the Form 4 transaction. Post-Transaction Shares 14,979 Post-Transaction Value $963,208, as of July 10, 2025. YTD Performance 29.0% one-year total return on a calendar year basis

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to the insider's historical trading behavior?

The 9,546 shares traded on 2025-07-07 exceed this insider's historical median of 1,513 shares and align with the recent trend of larger transactions in 2025, with quarterly trades reaching up to 19,092 shares.

What is the significance of the transaction relative to the insider's remaining ownership?

After the transaction, Martsching Robert J retains 14,979 shares, representing approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares, based on the latest available data, with a post-transaction holding value of approximately $904,300 as of July 7, 2025.

How does the transaction value relate to the current market context?

The total transaction value was approximately $613.9k, and the stock's one-year change was -29.00% on a calendar year basis, and the current share price is ~$3.93 (or 6.1%) below the transaction price as of July 17, 2025.

Does the timing of this transaction align with the insider's historical activity patterns?

The filing follows a consistent cadence, with this insider historically executing trades at an average interval of 81 days. Recent activity has been marked by a series of net sells and no purchases in the past twelve months (0.0% buys over the past 12 months).

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.30 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.53 billion Net income (TTM) $103.08 million Dividend yield 1.13%

Company snapshot

H.B. Fuller produces adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and specialty chemical products across hygiene, engineering, and construction segments. It serves markets including packaging, consumer goods, hygiene products, construction, transportation, electronics, and professional trades.

H.B. Fuller is a global provider of specialty adhesives and chemical products, operating at scale with over 7,500 employees and a diversified product portfolio. The company leverages its technical expertise and broad distribution network to address complex bonding and sealing needs across multiple industries.

Foolish take

This trade was part of Mr. Martsching’s compensation from H.B. Fuller. He has employee stock options that vest over a period of time. They become available to him to exercise at different intervals. These options allowed him to purchase 9,546 shares at a predetermined price of $33.38 and then sell them at their current price, netting him nearly $300,000.

While insider trades can conjure images of back-door deals, this sale is just a normal part of doing business and doesn’t necessarily reveal Mr. Martsching’s views on the direction of his company.

Now, let's consider whether H.B. Fuller is a good investment. The company has seen sales stagnate and earnings per share (EPS) decline significantly in the past three years. Normally, I would stay far away from a business like that. However, the company has worked hard to reshape its business and expects modest EPS growth moving forward. Given how far the stock has fallen and its low valuation, this could be a solid addition to a well-diversified portfolio.

Glossary

Insider transaction:A trade of company stock made by an executive, director, or other person with access to non-public information.

Form 4:A required SEC filing that discloses insider trades of company securities.

Post-transaction holdings:The number of shares an insider owns after completing a reported trade.

Outstanding shares:The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders.

YTD performance:Year-to-date performance; measures a stock's return from the start of the calendar year to the current date.

Total return:The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Net sells:When an insider's sales of company shares exceed their purchases over a given period.

Dividend yield:Annual dividend payments divided by the stock's current price, shown as a percentage.

Encapsulants:Materials used to protect sensitive electronic components or assemblies from moisture, dust, and damage.

TTM:The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



