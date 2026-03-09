Voyager Technologies, Inc. Loss At -$30.22 Mln In Q4

(RTTNews) - Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$30.22 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$30.22 million, or -$0.52 per share. This compares with -$14.70 million, or -$1.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Voyager Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$21.68 million or -$0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.7% to $46.65 million from $37.71 million last year.

Voyager Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$30.22 Mln. vs. -$14.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.52 vs. -$1.68 last year. -Revenue: $46.65 Mln vs. $37.71 Mln last year.

Voyager Technologies FY26 Revenue Guidance: $225 Mln - $255 Mln.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.