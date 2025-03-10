News & Insights

Voyager Expands AI Partnership With Palantir For Space Security

March 10, 2025 — 07:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Voyager Technologies is strengthening its collaboration with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to develop AI-driven solutions for Space Domain Awareness or SDA, enhancing the detection and mitigation of potential space threats.

The partnership integrates Voyager's signal processing electronics and intelligence software with Palantir's AI and machine-learning capabilities to track and classify space objects in real time. The open-architecture system will leverage existing on-orbit assets and aims to advance from TRL4 to TRL8 as a hosted payload by 2026.

Palantir's AI will further enhance Voyager's defense solutions, extending advanced processing capabilities from ground to space, reinforcing national security in an increasingly contested space environment.

Monday, PLTR closed at $76.38, down 10.05%, and is currently trading at $73.11 in after-hours, down an additional 4.28% on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

RTTNews
