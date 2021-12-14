Voyager Digital Partners with National Women’s Soccer League

Voyager Digital (VOYG) announced Tuesday a multi-year deal with the National Women's Soccer League, making Voyager the very first cryptocurrency brokerage partner of the NWSL.

This partnership will expand the league's global marketing reach and provide players with direct financial support, crypto education and rewards.

An Innovative Investment

As part of the deal, each player enrolled in the NWSL will get a Voyager-funded crypto account. Voyager will also give NWSL players crypto financial education, including key lessons and tools, to help develop long-term financial growth opportunities for players potentially long after their competitive playing careers have ended.

Voyager will also inaugurate an NWSL Voyager Player Ambassador roster, featuring one player from each team in the league. Their efforts will include attending educational appearances, creating content, and working with their teammates to manage their Voyager accounts better. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

CEO Commentary

Voyager CEO and co-founder Steve Ehrlich said, "We are extremely proud to partner with the NWSL, specifically to help the league grow and provide its players with crypto education and direct financial support, paid in crypto. We believe strongly in the future of these players and this league, and we can't wait to get started."

Wall Street’s Take

On November 22, Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on VOYG with a $25 (C$32.04) price target. This implies 107.8% upside potential.

The rest of the Street is bullish on Voyager with a Strong Buy rating based on four Buys. The average Voyager Digital price target of C$30.77 implies 99.6% upside potential to current levels.

