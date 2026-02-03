Voya Financial Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $136 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Voya Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $2.111 billion from $2.010 billion last year.

Voya Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $136 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $2.111 Bln vs. $2.010 Bln last year.

