Voting Power Shift at Advanced Human Imaging

December 05, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. has seen a slight decrease in voting power held by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its group entities, dropping from 20.29% to 19.13%. This change reflects a minor transfer of shares, indicating shifts in the investment landscape of the company. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could imply future strategic adjustments.

